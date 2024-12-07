Kejriwal criticizes BJP’s ‘Badal Ke Rahenge’ slogan, warns of losing AAP schemes

Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s official campaign slogan ‘Badal Ke Rahenge’, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the slogan confirms fears that, if the saffron party is voted to power, it will discontinue all schemes introduced by the AAP government.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “I had already said that if they are voted to power, all the work done by the AAP government with the people of Delhi over the last ten years will be stopped. Today, the BJP has officially announced that they will change everything.”

The AAP leader alleged that this would mean the end of 24/7 electricity, a return to long power cuts, the discontinuation of free electricity, and the resumption of monthly bills running into thousands of rupees.

“Free bus travel for women will end. Government schools will once again be neglected. Mohalla Clinics will shut down, and free medicines and treatment in government hospitals will cease,” he added.

He accused the BJP of repeatedly conspiring to derail the progress made by the AAP government.

“Today, they have officially announced that they will change everything. Their statement clearly implies that if they are mistakenly voted into power, the first thing they will do is end all the free services provided by the AAP government to the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief urged the people of Delhi to vote wisely, stating, “To ensure the continuation of the facilities we have provided, people must vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.”