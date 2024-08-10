Kejriwal changed Delhi and Punjab, give him a chance to change Haryana: Sunita Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday held a ‘Badlaav Jansabha’ (public meeting) in Haryana’s Narnaul and Beri, and appealed to the people of Haryana that they should give a chance to the AAP to provide free and 24 hours electricity and good schools and hospitals.

“The AAP government will give you free and 24 hours electricity, good education and health, employment to every youth and Rs 1000 per month to women,” she said while addressing a crowd at the public meeting.

She further highlighted that Kejriwal has given five guarantees to the people, and they are being fulfilled in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal has changed Delhi, Punjab and now it is the turn for change in Haryana, she added.

She alleged that under the BJP’s regime, government schools are being closed in Haryana, and questioned will the children here go to study.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, she alleged that during the last 10 years, the BJP government has not given anything to the people of the state and added that it should not get a single seat in the upcoming polls

Sunita Kejriwal further said that her husband is the son of Haryana, and she married him in 1994, while during the same time his family lived in Hisar, and his father worked there.

She added that Kejriwal was born in Siwani village, but his education and upbringing took place in Hisar.

“No one could have imagined even in dreams that this boy would become the Chief Minister of Delhi after 20 years, she added, and further said that this is not a trivial matter. He was born on 16 August 1968. That day was Krishna Janmashtami. This is also not merely a coincidence.”

“Today, people all over the world know Arvind Kejriwal for his works. Arvind Kejriwal improved the government schools of Delhi and Punjab. He brightened the future of the children of the poor. He built excellent mohalla clinics and hospitals where free and good treatment is available,” she said.

She said that when Delhi’s former Education Minister Manish Sisodia was granted bail, the Supreme Court said that keeping him in jail without any evidence is wrong.