Kejriwal calls BJP ‘serial killer of governments’, to move trust motion in Assembly

Amid the ongoing slugfest between the BJP and the AAP over the CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, dubbed the BJP as a “serial killer of governments” accusing the saffron party of toppling many a state government till date.

“They (the BJP) toppled several governments in the country till date – Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, MP, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after another. People choose a government, they topple it,” Kejriwal said while addressing a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

He said he would like to bring a confidence motion in the Delhi Legislative Assembly to show that the BJP had failed to poach a single AAP MLA.

“It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I would like to bring a confidence motion in the House to show the people that not even one went away, that BJP’s Operation Lotus became Operation keechad here,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

On the CBI raids at Sisodia’s residence on August 19 in connection with alleged irregularities in the recently withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy, Kejriwal said the raids continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found.

“No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found – nothing was found. It was a false raid,” the Delhi Chief Minister claimed.

The one-day special session of Delhi Assembly was extended by one day to bring a confidence motion on Monday, sources said.

Later, talking to reporters outside the Delhi Assembly, the Delhi Chief Minister alleged that there is inflation as the BJP is using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of the common man.

“We have calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they had given Rs 20 crore to each MLA, they would have bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crore. There’s inflation as they’re using all the money to buy MLAs at the expense of the common man,” the Delhi Chief Minister alleged.

The special session was called by the AAP amid a political blame game between the two parties over the Delhi government’s excise policy and the alleged offer from the saffron party to destabilise the Arvind Kejriwal government. The AAP has been alleging that the BJP was luring party MLAs to topple the Kejriwal government.

Amid ruckus in the special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister hit out at the CBI raids on him and said that the opposition was unable to digest the praise he received across the world.

“Conduct 1,000 more raids, but you will not find anything on me. I have worked for the progress of education in Delhi. That’s the only thing I am guilty of. They aren’t able to digest the world praising what we’ve done,” Sisodia said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday was briefly adjourned amid uproar by AAP and BJP MLAs.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly adjourned for 10 minutes following an uproar by BJP MLAs over Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla’s decision to not take questions under Rule 280.

Amidst uproar in the Delhi Legislative Assembly session by BJP MLAs, the Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker ordered the entire opposition MLAs to be marshalled out for the whole day following which the BJP MLAs began a protest outside after being taken out.

After an important meeting of AAP MLAs at Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday, the AAP said that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ had failed in Delhi.