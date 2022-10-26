Kejriwal appeals centre to include photos of Ganesha, Lakshmi on currency notes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have the pictures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the currency notes.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal appealed to print the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi on the fresh currency notes. The fresh currency may have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other, he added.

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/w5wiYs2seT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 26, 2022

Delhi CM added, “Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency.”

Mentioning the example of Indonesian currency that carries the picture of Ganesha on its note, Kejriwal said, “If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency, our country will prosper.”

Further, he added, “I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it… we need the almighty’s blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country.”

“Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 per cent Hindus and they have Ganesh Ji’s photo on their currency… when Indonesia can do why can’t we do it,” Kejriwal said while addressing the media.