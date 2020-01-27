Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP candidate from New Delhi constituency Arvind Kejriwal on Monday in a roadshow urged the people of Delhi to vote back him in power in higher number so that they can break their own record of 2015.

Kejriwal’s comments came during roadshows in Narela and Bawana Assembly constituencies.

“I urge you to step out on February 8 and cast your vote. Press the “broom” button (AAP’s election symbol) so hard that we will break the record of 2015,” he said thanking the people for coming in a large number.

He also asked the people to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly election.

In the roadshows, hundreds of volunteers, holding placards joined Kejriwal in the programme. The volunteers showed enthusiasm in the roadshow and danced on the party’s campaign song — ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’.

He was accompanied by Sharad Chauhan, the candidate from Narela and Jai Bhagwan Upkar candidate from Bawana when he campaigned in these two areas.

Kejriwal will also hold another roadshow at Gandhi Nagar in the evening.

In the last election, AAP bagged 67 out of 70 seats and is aiming to grab more breaking its last year’s record.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes with the declaration of results will be done on February 11.