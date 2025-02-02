Kejriwal accuses BJP of ‘Gundagardi’ in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has called on the people of Delhi to unite in opposition to the “brazen gundagardi” (hooliganism) allegedly perpetrated by BJP-backed goons under the protection of the Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal stated that the current election campaign was the most violent Delhi has ever witnessed, with the BJP resorting to intimidation and lawlessness out of fear of AAP’s impending victory.

Advertisement

“BJP is rapidly losing support as AAP heads towards a historic victory,” Kejriwal asserted, adding that the ruling party’s desperation has led to acts of violence and open attacks on citizens.

Advertisement

The AAP leader accused Home Minister Amit Shah of directing the police to support BJP goons in their violent tactics, further intensifying the atmosphere of fear and chaos across Delhi.

Kejriwal recounted a recent incident where AAP leader Sanjay Singh witnessed a brutal assault by BJP supporters, right in front of Delhi Police officers.

Despite the presence of law enforcement, Kejriwal claimed that the police did nothing to intervene, citing orders from higher authorities not to act. Instead, the police allegedly arrested the victims, keeping them in custody for extended periods, and slapped them with false charges, he said.

In a show of defiance, AAP launched the hashtag #AmitShahKiGundagardi, calling on the people of Delhi to share their experiences of violence, threats, and intimidation online. “If you witness any such incident, record a video, capture pictures, or write a detailed account and share it with the hashtag,” Kejriwal urged.

The AAP National Convenor further condemned BJP for avoiding real political discussions and focusing instead on violence and intimidation. He emphasized that the BJP had no viable election agenda for Delhi, lacking a vision or a candidate for the chief minister position, and resorting solely to threats and fear tactics.

As the Delhi Assembly elections loom on February 5, Kejriwal called for the citizens to rise against the BJP’s actions. “Delhi cannot tolerate this kind of violence. We must stand united against BJP’s gundagardi,” he concluded.