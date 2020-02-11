A day ahead of election results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution.

Delhi air pollution has been a major cause of concern for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and has also been picked up by the opposition BJP and Congress to target AAP during election campaigning.

Reducing air pollution is one of the main guarantees given by AAP in both the party’s manifesto as well as in guarantee card.

Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate the victory in the polls, whose results will be announced on Tuesday, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution.

Other preparations to celebrate the victory, including ordering sweets and other snacks, are also underway at the party headquarters in ITO, they said.

The exit polls have projected the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party to retain power, the BJP to better its previous record and the Congress to remain a no-gainer with minimum zero and a maximum of two seats.

The Delhi polls recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent, which is around 5 per cent less than the last Assembly election which marked 67.5 per cent.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, out of 70 seats, the AAP won 67 and the BJP secured three seats. Congress had drawn a blank.

