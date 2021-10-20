Keeping Punjabi out of main subjects by CBSE very unfortunate: Pargat Singh

Punjab’s education and languages minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday termed as unfortunate the decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects in the datesheet of Class X and Class XII released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In a Press statement, Singh termed the decision by CBSE to include all the regional languages in the minor subjects as a conspiracy to wean students away from their mother tongue.

He also said that the step is a gross injustice to the students of Punjab and is in total contravention to the spirit of the Indian Constitution. Divulging more, the minister said that at least in the concerned states the mother tongue must be included in the main subjects such as in Punjab it is Punjabi. “If need be then I would call upon the Union education minister to impress upon him to roll back the decision,” Singh said appealing the CBSE to reconsider its decision.

