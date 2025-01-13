Keel-laying ceremony for new training ship for Indian Coast Guard held

The keel-laying ceremony for a new training ship (Yard 16101) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was conducted at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai on Monday.

Designed to enhance training capabilities, the ship will have a range of 7,500 nautical miles and be equipped with specialized facilities, including a training bridge for cadets, a chart house, and dedicated classrooms, ensuring a high-quality learning experience at sea.

Once commissioned, the ship will serve as a vital resource for the training of 70 under-trainee officers, including women officers, following their basic training ashore.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the ship will measure 107 meters in length and is capable of achieving speeds up to 20 knots. The vessel will incorporate cutting-edge technology, including AI-based predictive maintenance systems, a multipurpose drone, and advanced systems such as the Integrated Bridge System and Integrated Platform Management System.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Director General (Material and Maintenance) Inspector General HK Sharma, along with senior officials from the ICG and MDL.

The ship, which is being indigenously designed, developed, and constructed by MDL under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, aligns with the Indian government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The contract for the ship’s construction was finalized in October 2023.