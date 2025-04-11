Indian Coast Guard nabs 14 marine fishers for mid-sea illegal activity

Indian Coast Guard has taken into custody 14 marine fishers after Coast guard personnel on International Maritime Boundary surveillance operation intercepted a fishing boat engaged in an illegal activity in Bay of Bengal, CG personnel said on Friday.

“Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad whilst on International Maritime Boundary surveillance in the Bay of Bengal boarded an Indian fishing boat exhibiting suspicious movements. Upon boarding for detailed investigation, the fishing boat was found to be carrying approx. 450 bags of Betel Nut, each weighing approx. 50-60 Kgs, with estimated market value approximately Rs 90 lakhs to Rs one crore”, the Coast Guard Paradip said in a statement.

Advertisement

The CG personnel apprehended the Indian fishing boat (IFB Maa Basanti with Regd. No. IND-WB-DS-MM-10023 registered at Kakdwip fishing harbor) which was operating without any valid registration documents.

Advertisement

All 14 crew members were Indians and were not in possession of any valid biometric cards. No fishing gear or any fish catch was found onboard despite operating for five days at sea. The crew along with the fishing boat was taken into custody and escorted to designated port Paradip for further detailed joint investigation and initiation of legal proceedings by the appropriate authorities, it added.