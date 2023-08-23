KCR starts poll campaign in Telangana by targeting Congress

Kick starting his party’s campaign for the Assembly elections from Medak on Wednesday, BRS supremo and state chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, criticised the Congress government in Karnataka for struggling to keep the “impractical” promises made during state elections and urged voters not to vote the party in Telangana.

Addressing a huge public meeting called Pragathi Shankaravam, the chief minister said, “They (the Congress) are barely delivering seven hours of electricity to farmers while Telangana was supplying uninterrupted power for 24 hours. Do we need such a situation over here?”

He also lashed out at the BJP saying the party was insisting on installation of meters for the power supplied to farmers while the Congress will only supply power for three hours referring to the recent controversy involving PCC president A Revanth Reddy who said most farmers in the state had small holdings and three hours of power will be sufficient to irrigate their land.

Advertisement

Power supply to farmers is a crucial issue in Telangana due to its terrain since water from rivers and canals has to be lifted to reach farmlands located at an elevation.

Rao also informed that the state suffered a loss of Rs 25,000 crore in terms of revenue due to BJP-led NDA Government’s decision to install smart meters in farms. He claimed that earlier Medak town used to get drinking water once in three-four days, but now due to Mission Bhagiratha launched by the BRS Government, they get water every day.

He made an appeal to the voters to revisit past performances of all the political parties in the fray and figure out the truth and the false claims. He also slammed the Congress for promising to remove the Dharani, the digital portal for land records claiming it empowered the farmers and even the chief secretary did not have the power to make any alterations.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao who hails from the district claimed ten out of ten seats from Medak will go to the BRS.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the integrated district office complex at Medak. Rao launched enhanced monthly pension of Rs 4016 to differently abled persons and also brought in beedi rolling thekedars under the ambit of social security pensions.