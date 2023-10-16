Kaziranga National Park opens for public

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), celebrated for its iconic one-horned rhinoceros population, officially commenced its 2023-24 tourist season on Sunday, in the presence of Chandra Mohan Patowary, State’s Forest Minister.

The inauguration ceremony included a variety of engaging activities such as river tourism at the Bhomoraguri beat office, Kaziranga cycling departing from the Kohora Convention Centre, Jeep Safari, and ecotourism initiatives led by women at Mihimukh.

In a prior announcement made in May 2023, the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division’s divisional forest officer had ordered the closure of Elephant Safari and Jeep Safari services at Kaziranga National Park for the 2022-23 tourist season.

The Assam Forest Department had officially confirmed the cessation of Elephant Safari operations starting from May 1, 2023, and Jeep Safari services will follow suit, ceasing operations from May 16, 2023.