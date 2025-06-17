Kavitha gives call for rail roko in Telangana on BC quota

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has given a call for a statewide rail roko programme on 17 July, demanding that the Centre should give its approval to the Bills passed by the Telangana Assembly to provide 42 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes in local bodies, education and employment.

Addressing a meeting convened by her organisation, Telangana Jagruthi, Kavitha said they must exert pressure on the Centre to clear the pending Bills. “The Rail Roko will not be a mere protest, but a declaration of the strength of the BCs in Telangana to the rulers in Delhi,” she said.

Alleging that the Congress government was conspiring to hold the local body elections without implementing 42 per cent reservation, she warned that they would not allow elections to be held if the BC reservation was not enhanced in the state.

She accused the Congress of washing its hands off the reservation issue after sending the Bills to the Centre for approval. She also demanded a sub-quota for BC women within the women’s reservation. Kavitha also attacked BJP MPs, saying they must be questioned why the Centre was not approving the pending Bills.

Kavitha, who now has a strained relations with the BRS leadership after her letter to her father and party supremo, K Chandrasekhar Rao, was leaked, has of late been on the ground, protesting on key issues. This is the third protest programme announced by her in recent times. Stating that the BRS seemed to be missing on the ground, she took a dig at her brother KT Rama Rao saying issues cannot be fought on Twitter alone.