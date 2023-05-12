Kashmir’s Gulmarg decked up to welcome G20 delegates

The international tourist resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir’s Baramulla is all set to welcome tourism group delegates from the G-20 nations later this month.

In this regard, the district administration Baramulla is finalising all the related arrangements and the district is undergoing a major makeover amid a stringent security plan for the high-profile event.

It is worth mentioning here that the grand event will have a lasting impact on the history of the Baramulla district as there will be no curbs anywhere in the city with schools, colleges and the markets remaining open, an official spokesman said.

While the traffic on all routes will move normally, a proper traffic advisory will be issued in advance to facilitate the foreign delegates.

Welcome boards and signages have been put up in Gulmarg. The road to Gulmarg from Srinagar, the Narbal-Gulmarg stretch, is being given a new look.

To enhance the aesthetic value of the existing structures, footpaths and medians have been developed, traffic roads are being furbished, hoardings are installed and government buildings and commercial building walls are being painted.

Meanwhile, all the developmental and beautification works are being supervised by the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar. She has asserted that the stage is set and all preparations are in the final stage.

Dr Sehrish exhorted the departments to push for a double shift of working in all the existing works in a time bound manner.

She emphasized on greater coordination and synergy among line departments for timely completion of developmental activities in Baramulla.

Moreover, the DDC issued instructions to concerned authorities for grass cutting along roads, routes, footpaths, closing manholes with lids, colour iron grills, making water fountains functional, smooth operation of streets lights, removing of debris and construction material from roads so as to boost aesthetics.