Kashi Tamil Sangamam to elevate the legacy of thousands of years: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Saturday that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the state government’s initiative has led to nearly 51 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati during Mahakumbh Prayagraj, sending a powerful message of unity and strengthening India’s faith.

Speaking at the inauguration of the third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Namo Ghat, alongside Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State Dr L Murugan, CM Yogi remarked, “Here, there are no divisions of caste, creed, or region. Instead, in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ devotees from across the country are immersing themselves in faith, chanting the name of Ganga, and seeking the blessings of Maa Ganga. This is the largest event of its kind.”

He further noted that this year’s Kashi Tamil Sangamam is also being integrated into the grand Mahakumbh celebrations, adding that the event will elevate the centuries-old tradition to new heights.

Welcoming guests in Tamil, the CM engaged with Union Ministers and visitors, visited the exhibition, released books, and enjoyed the cultural performances at the event.

He emphasised that Kashi Tamil Sangamam, being hosted for the third time on the sacred land of Baba Vishwanath, is inspired and guided by PM Modi’s vision. “This is a part of the grand spiritual and cultural initiative to advance the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ The first two editions, held in the month of Kartik, had their own significance, but the third edition holds special importance as it coincides with the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering—Mahakumbh Prayagraj.”

Emphasising that this year’s Kashi Tamil Sangamam is centred around the theme of 4 S, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “This event is being organised with a vision that unites India’s saint tradition, scientists, social reformers, and students, drawing inspiration from Maharishi Agastya. It is believed that Maharishi Agastya is the sage who bridges North and South India.”

Expanding on this, CM Yogi noted that Maharishi Agastya’s wisdom and influence were so immense that if placed on one side of a scale, balanced against the entire knowledge heritage of North India, his stature would still appear grander.

He emphasised that Maharishi Agastya played a crucial role in connecting North and South India, fostering a deep bond between Sanskrit and Tamil—two ancient linguistic traditions—through the cultural and spiritual legacies of Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister highlighted Maharishi Agastya’s remarkable journey from North to South thousands of years ago, underscoring his contribution to India’s spiritual and historical fabric. He recalled how Maharishi Agastya guided Lord Rama in his quest to find Mata Sita and imparted the powerful ‘Adityahriday Stotra’ during the epic battle between Lord Rama and Ravana.

CM Yogi further stated that the reverence for Maharishi Agastya, deeply rooted in every Tamil household for centuries, is equally profound in Kashi and Uttarakhand. He pointed out that Uttarakhand has a sacred place named after Agastya Muni, and several temples dedicated to Maharishi Agastya in Kashi continue to inspire generations.

Yogi Adityanath said that people from diverse backgrounds will participate in Kashi Tamil Sangamam from today until February 24. “Along with experiencing the spiritual grandeur of ‘Mahakashi,’ they will have the privilege of taking a ‘Mahasnan’ in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj and seeking the darshan of Ramlala in Ayodhya. Students, teachers, craftsmen, litterateurs, saints, and individuals from industries, business, temples, innovation, rural economy, and cultural fields will also be part of this grand event,” he stated.

Describing Kashi as the sacred land of Baba Vishwanath, CM Yogi highlighted the city’s spiritual essence. “Kaal Bhairav is the guardian deity here, and devotees will witness the divine presence of Maa Annapurna, Maa Vishalakshi, the holy ghats of Maa Ganga, the grandeur of Ganga Aarti, Hanuman Ghat, and sacred sites associated with Subramania Bharati,” he added.

He further emphasised that Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, had shaped his public life as the Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Referring to the long-standing efforts of Adi Shankaracharya, who centuries ago initiated the spiritual and cultural unification of India by connecting Baba Vishwanath Dham to the holy Jyotirlinga of Rameswaram, CM Yogi stated, “The vision of uniting North and South, East and West, and strengthening ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ is being carried forward today through Kashi Tamil Sangamam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He reiterated Kashi’s historical significance as a centre of spirituality, knowledge, and India’s cultural heritage since ancient times. He also highlighted the profound legacy of Tamil literature, one of the world’s oldest literary traditions, and the pivotal role of Maharishi Agastya in shaping Tamil grammar alongside Sanskrit. “Organising this Kashi Tamil Sangamam reconnects us with this invaluable heritage, aligning with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’,” he noted.

Additionally, CM Yogi underlined the importance of the Siddha system of medicine, which is deeply linked to Maharishi Agastya’s contributions to traditional healing under the AYUSH system. “For the first time in history, traditional medicine has received the recognition it deserves within the past ten years, and numerous initiatives are now underway to promote it. This programme is an integral part of that movement,” he concluded.

State government ministers Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and Ravindra Jaiswal, Education Secretary of the Government of India Vineet Joshi, President of the Indian Language Committee Padma Shri Chamu Krishna Shastri, Vice Chancellor of BHU Prof Sanjay Kumar, Director of IIT BHU Prof Amit Patra, and Director of IIT Madras B Kamakoti were among the distinguished dignitaries present at Kashi Tamil Sangamam.