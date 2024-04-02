Karuvannur cooperative bank scam: ED issues notice to more CPM leaders

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to interrogate more CPI-M leaders in connection with Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam.

The central probe agency issued notices to former MP PK Biju and CPI-M Thrissur Corporation Councilor PK Shajan to appear for interrogation in connection with the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam.

PK Biju was asked to appear for interrogation on Thursday and Shajan on Friday. Both were members of the inquiry committee appointed by the CPI-M to investigate the fraud in Karuvannur. Coperative bank scam.

The ED had reportedly found that PK Biju had financial transactions with one of the prime accused in the case Satish Kumar.

The ED has earlier issued notice to MM Varghese, the Thrissur District Secretary of the CPI-M to appear before its officials on Wednesday.

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing into the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam, has informed the Election Commission of India(ECI), the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) and the Union Finance Ministry that the CPI-M has undisclosed accounts in many cooperative banks in Thrissur district.