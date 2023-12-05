Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Jaipur, reported news agency ANI.

Gogamedi was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A team of Jaipur Police rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. The police has launched investigation and efforts are on to nab the shooters.

According to police, Gogamedi was shot at by assailants outside his residence in Shyam Nagar. He was rushed Metro hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. He was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wGPU53SG2h — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 5, 2023

Meanwhile, team of forensic experts also reached his residence to collect samples. The assailants reportedly came on a scooty and fled after firing multiple rounds at Gogamedi.