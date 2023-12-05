Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Congress, BJP spar over killing; protests break out in Jaipur

The chilling murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in broad-day-light in Jaipur has triggered massive outrage and protests with his supporters demanding swift justice.

Gogamedi was shot dead inside his office-cum-residence in Jaipur’s posh Shyam Nagar area. Three assailants, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, entered his home on the pretext of meeting him and opened fire on the first chance they got.

The entire incident has been caught on CCTV camera and police has reportedly nabbed two suspects. However, there has not been any confirmation on this from Rajasthan police.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP are blaming each other over the law and order situation in the state. The BJP has ousted the Congress party in the recently concluded assembly elections but it has not yet assumed the government.

However, the Congress party pinned the blame of deteriorating law and order situation on the BJP. It said that the criminals has started breathing in open air even as the BJP government has not started breathing properly.

“In Jaipur, miscreants entered the house of Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and shot him. The peace and tranquility in Rajasthan has ended. The state will also now come under the control of the double engine named ‘crime and terror’,” the UP unit of the Congress party said.

However, BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said that the five years of Congress rule allowed the criminals on committing crimes without any fear and said that his government’s first priority will be to end the “jungle raj” in the state.

“In the last five years, such a dire situation of jungle raj and poor law and order has arisen in the state that the criminals kept on committing crimes without any fear and the government kept on boosting the morale of the miscreants by becoming a mute spectator. Our first priority is to end misgovernance and jungle raj in the state,” he said without refering to the murder of Gogamedi.