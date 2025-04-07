Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Check scorecards on karresults.nic.in; Timing and details here

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: The wait is almost over for thousands of students across Karnataka. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the results for the 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) — Class 12 board exams — will be released on Monday, April 8, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

This announcement puts an end to widespread speculation about the result date, as earlier reports had only hinted that the declaration would happen sometime during the second week of April.

Advertisement

Now, students and parents can mark their calendars and prepare to check the scores as soon as they go live.

Advertisement

Where to check the Karnataka PUC 2 result 2025?

Once released, the results will be available on two key websites:

– karresults (dot) nic (dot) in

– kseab (dot) karnataka (dot) gov (dot) in

Students are advised to keep their registration numbers and login credentials ready to access the scorecards quickly. The marksheets will be available in a downloadable digital format and will include:

– Subject-wise marks

– Total marks

– Division/Grade

– Pass or fail status

This is an important academic milestone as it determines eligibility for undergraduate courses and plays a crucial role in applying for various national-level entrance exams like NEET, JEE, and others.

It’s also a major turning point for students considering future studies in India or abroad.

The Class 12 board exams were held across Karnataka in March 2025, with lakhs of students appearing from both science, commerce, and arts streams. These examinations are a key academic checkpoint and have a direct impact on students’ higher education paths and career planning.

What’s next?

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: With the result out tomorrow, students can expect college admissions and entrance exam preparations to pick up speed. Counseling sessions, application forms, and deadlines for various courses and universities will soon follow.

Students are also encouraged to cross-check their results thoroughly once downloaded. In case of discrepancies, they can reach out to their respective institutions or contact the board through the official portals.