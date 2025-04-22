Karnataka proposes jail, fine for caste-based discrimination against students

The Karnataka government is framing a draft Rohit Vemula Act to prevent caste-based discrimination, and it uses fines and jail terms as deterrents.

In the draft bill titled the Rohith Vemula Act, aimed at preventing discrimination against students from SC, ST, and backward communities, the Karnataka government proposes a fine of Rs 10,000 and a jail term of one year for the first offence. For repeat offences, the jail term may extend up to three years, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The Bill is named after Rohith Vemula, a Scheduled Caste PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad, who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged caste-based discrimination.

Sources said a draft bill is being readied for introduction in the Monsoon session of the assembly, likely to be held in June or July. It may be recalled that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, had suggested that the Karnataka government consider enacting a law to prevent caste-based discrimination against students from SC, ST, and backward castes.

As per the draft bill, the Karnataka Rohith Vemula (Prevention of Exclusion or Injustice) (Right to Education and Dignity) Bill, students who face caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions will be entitled to compensation of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Those guilty of discriminating against SC, ST, OBC, and minority students could face a jail term of one year and pay a fine of Rs 10,000. If they repeat the offence, both fine and jail term would see a significant increase, the objective being the prevention of the offence in the first place. Persons who aid and abet others to commit the offence, under this Bill, are also liable for punishment.

Higher education institutes that discriminate against SC, ST, OBC, and minority students will also face punishment. The Congress, in its manifesto before the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, had promised to enact the Rohith Vemula Act.