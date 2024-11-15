Karnataka minister dismisses PM’s charge of unkempt promises as propaganda

Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwara stated here on Friday that Prime Minister Modi is allegedly engaged in false propaganda and lies that the Congress has not implemented its election promises in the state.

Talking to the media at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday, he said Congress has started successfully implementing the five guarantees given during the assembly elections and lakhs of people in Karnataka are benefiting from it.

He said after the formation of the government, a provision of Rs 56 thousand crore was made in the Karnataka budget to implement poll guarantees. “There is no reason for shortage of funds. Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders are making false propaganda about guarantees of Congress not being implemented,” he added.

Parameshwara said under Karnataka’s Grihalakshmi Guarantee, Rs 2,000 is being deposited every month in the bank accounts of all women in Karnataka. As per the scheme, 1.22 crore beneficiaries have availed of the benefits and Rs 30,416 crore have been transferred to their accounts, he said.

“There are 1.66 crore beneficiaries under Grihjyoti Yojana and funds worth Rs 14,065 crore have been distributed. Unemployed youth are given Rs 3,000 per month. There are 4.30 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme and benefits worth Rs 200 crore have been distributed,” he said.

The BJP-led Shinde government in Maharashtra is neck deep in rampant corruption and there is a Rs 10,000 crore scam in Jalyukt Shiwar Yojana and there is a Rs 8,000-crore scam in purchase of hospital supplies, he said.

He claimed that Maharashtra ranks second in atrocities on women in the country. Drugs are sold openly in the state and the youth are becoming drug addicts.

He stated that the situation in Maharashtra is favourable for the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and expressed his confidence that MVA would get to establish its government after the elections.