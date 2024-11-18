Karnataka govt to file suit against Modi’s “looting” allegations: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that the state government plans to file a lawsuit against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is “looting” the state and using those funds to finance its election campaign in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah vehemently denied the allegations, calling them a “lie” aimed at misleading the public for political gain.

“PM Modi is telling lies to mislead the people and secure votes for his party. We will examine the legal options available and are planning to file a suit against these baseless claims,” he said.

The controversy erupted earlier this month when Prime Minister Modi, during a rally in poll-bound Maharashtra, accused the Congress of “looting the people of Karnataka.”

He alleged that the state government was using the proceeds of this alleged “loot” to fund its election campaign in Maharashtra.

“In Karnataka, Congress lied to the people, asking for their votes. After forming the government, they failed to deliver on their promises. Instead, they are running an extortion campaign,” Modi said.

“Every day, new scams are being uncovered in Karnataka, which means the Congress is looting people in broad daylight. They are using this stolen money to fund their Maharashtra elections campaign.”

To counter the BJP’s narrative, the Congress had earlier this month organised a press conference featuring Chief Ministers of Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister.

They rejected the BJP’s claims, highlighting the works done by them in their respective states and presenting a report card on the fulfillment of key election promises.