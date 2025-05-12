Karnataka govt planning its 2-year completion celebration

With a ceasefire in place between India and Pakistan for now, the Karnataka government on Monday decided to restart its plans to celebrate two years of the Congress-led regime in the state.

After having delivered on poll promises, the government will distribute one lakh Patta khatas (land documents) to the beneficiaries to mark the occasion of the completion of two years of the government, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Talking to media persons at his residence in the city, he said,“We have delivered as promised. This celebration is not limited to the government but to all the people of the state. We will be issuing one lakh patta khatas to mark the occasion.”

He said, “We were thinking of postponing the celebrations of our government completing two years in office in view of the conflict on our borders. Now that the ceasefire is in place, we have decided to go ahead with the programme. We have asked the district in charge ministers and MLAs to organise meetings of party workers and officials at the district levels.”

The Revenue Department will be issuing one lakh Patta khatas, which is an election manifesto promise of the Congress government, Shivakumar said and added, “We will invite national leaders for this programme.”

When asked about Indira Gandhi’s statement (on rejecting any outside help or interference in Indian matters that India will take off on its own), that was going viral, and is seen as a direct criticism of the central government, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “I don’t want to comment on this. Our national leaders will communicate the Party’s stand on this issue.”