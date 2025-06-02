Karnataka govt, people waiting for RCB’s victory: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the people and the state government are waiting for the victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL Final 2025 which will be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

RCB was first to reach the final and will face Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings, which defeated Mumbai Indians to reach the finals after 11 years.

“I am happy. Bengaluru boys RCB will win in Ahmedabad. After a very long time, they have come to the finals. The government of Karnataka and the people of Karnataka are waiting for their victory. A lot of people from Karnataka are going to watch the match in Ahmedabad. Let us hope and pray that they win and come back,” DK Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

The fans of RCB have also demanded a state holiday on June 3 if the RCB wins the IPL 2025 final.

Earlier, RCB stormed into the IPL 2025 final on the back of a clinical eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

The Rajat Patidar-led side has not won any IPL title so far. However, it is the favourite for winning the title this year on the back of all-round performance.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for the franchise in 2025. He has scored 614 runs in 14 matches so far. Besides Kohli, nine other batters have registered half-centuries – Patidar, Phil Salt, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, and with the ball, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has led the charge with 21 wickets, while Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have picked 15 wickets each, and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma had eight scalps.