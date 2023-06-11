Karnataka Dy CM visits Mahakal Temple

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday performed ‘Bhasma aarti’ and worship at the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Shivakumar, accompanied by several Congress leaders of MP, reached the Mahakal temple early today morning clad in a dhoti and vest and performed the rituals at the temple.

The priests took Shivkumar inside the Garbha Griha of the temple. The Congress leader remained present throughout the Bhasma aarti performance and performed the religious rituals.

On Saturday, Shivkumar had reached Datia in MP by a chartered plane. There he paid obeisance at the Maa Pitambara Peeth temple.