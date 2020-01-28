The cabinet expansion in the Karnataka government is expected to happen before the Assembly session on February 5 or by the end of this month, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state leader said on Tuesday.

“Nobody knows exactly what is going on in the mind of B. S. Yediyurappa. One thing is certain, he has decided to accommodate all those for whom he has assured a berth in the cabinet,” told Karnataka BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhana to IANS.

“He will have to do it before the Assembly session starts on February 5. Before that it will definitely happen. Some are saying that by this month-end it may be over. We will see what happens,” he added.

The BJP leader also told that Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has made it clear that he will accommodate only those who won the election. He also said that some more BJP leaders in cabinet grade posts such as ports and corporations are also a route being explored.

Emphasising that many hopefuls are in the row he said, “He (Yediyurappa) is the Chief Minister for the fourth term now. He has built the party from scratch. And he knows the art, science, and commerce of administration. He knows how to satisfy everybody.”

In the recently conducted bye-elections, the BJP had won 12 out of 15 seats while the Congress won only two and an independent won one seat.