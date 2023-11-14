Karnataka bans head covering of any kind during recruitment exams

Any form of head covering is prohibited during future recruitment tests for various boards and organizations in the state, according to the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The authorities have prohibited the use of any electronic devices, including phones and Bluetooth earphones, in the test hall.

However, the KEA has permitted toe rings and mangalsutras in response to concerns from right-wing parties. The KEA has made the dress code announcement for the recruitment exams that will take place across the state hall on November 18 and 19, noting that this is a part of their efforts to prevent exam malpractices involving Bluetooth devices.

Although the new guidelines do not state that the hijab is prohibited, it is assumed that they are banned. Before being permitted to enter the exam rooms, wommen who wear headscarves will have to arrive early for a comprehensive inspection.

The Karnataka government has previously permitted candidates to compete for recruitment-related exams administered by the KEA while wearing a headscarf. On October 28 and 29, exams were held to fill positions at five corporations.

The Government PU College in Udupi allegedly forbade six students wearing the hijab from entering, sparking the hijab controversy in January 2022. The girls then staged a protest outside the college since they had been turned away.

Following that, male students from multiple Udupi colleges began showing up to class with saffron scarves. Protests and agitations occurred throughout Karnataka as a result of the demonstration’s expansion to other regions of the state.

Following his oath of office, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that the education sector will not permit “adulteration” under the guise of the New Education Policy (NEP).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared that hate politics would not be allowed and that the climate of fear would be eliminated, adding that there was no room for compromise when it came to preserving Karnataka’s peace and secular tradition.