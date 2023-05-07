Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on delivery boy’s scooter to reach Bengaluru hotel

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday, standing on a vehicle bedecked with flowers, with huge crowds lining the streets and showering him with petals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on a delivery boy’s scooter to reach his hotel.

Rahul, who is scheduled to hold public meetings in the state capital ahead of May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, rode pillion on the delivery boy’s scooter for almost 2 kms. With just four days left for the Assembly polls, all contesting parties are going through the last legs of their campaign, pulling out all stops to woo voters.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday held a mega roadshow in the city, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd lining up both sides of the route on the road.

PM started his roadshow from the Kempegowda statue at New Tippasandra Road and it will culminate at Trinity Circle.

A nearly 10-kilometre-long roadshow in Bengaluru for the second straight day is expected to boost the BJP’s poll prospects on the last leg of the campaign for the single-phased elections on May 10.

The huge crowds, which lined the streets to catch a glimpse of PM Modi, were also pictured playing musical instruments, including drums.

Earlier, on Saturday, PM Modi held a nearly 26 km roadshow in the city covering nearly 13 constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a mega roadshow in the Belagavi South constituency on Sunday.

A huge crowd of BJP supporters surrounded Amit Shah’s vehicle and escorted the procession. Shah waved and greeted the crowd lined up on both sides of the road to welcome him.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. Campaigning for the 10 May elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the state.