Big names in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda among others featured in the party’s list of star campaigners for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

The BJP released a list of 40 star campaigners on April 18 for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections for which the BJP has exerted full might to return to power. The other big names from the Centre which will seek votes for the party in BJP’s “gateway to the South” (Karnataka) include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and others.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also feature in the list.

The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states including Karnataka’s Basavaraj Bommai who is seeking a second term, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for the party.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, KS Eshwarappa who quit electoral politics also feature in the list.

BJP Chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the state. This is Nadda’s first visit to the State after the party announced candidates for the Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from April 21 as the state gears up for a fierce political battle in the month of May.

Shah will hold roadshows in both Davanagere and Devanahalli. This will be Shah’s first visit to Karnataka since the announcement of the polls last month.

Bommai, Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra will file nominations in their respective constituencies today.

The nomination process for the May 10 assembly polls in the state will end on April 20.

The voting for the 224-member assembly will be held in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.