Kargil war hero Capt. Vikram Batra’s bust unveiled by his parents in military station

A bust of Kargil War Hero, Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous), was on Wednesday unveiled by his parents at Palampur Military Station.

The bust was unveiled by GL Batra and Mrs Kamal Kanta Batra, parents of Capt Vikram Batra in presence of Lt General YK Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, who was the Commanding Officer of 13 JAK RIF during the Kargil War. The commemoration was also graced by Maj General MP Singh, GOC Dah Division, Capt Vikram Batra’s school teachers namely RS Guleria, Ms Suman Maini and Ms Neelam Vats along with some of his childhood friends.

During the commemoration, the Army Commander recollected the undaunted courage of Capt Vikram Batra that inspired his men to fight valiantly and eventually led to successful capture of Point 5140, which further paved the way for a string of victories at Point 5100, Point 4700, Junction Peak and Three Pimple in Drass sector.

He also mentioned about the crucial role played by Capt Vikram Batra for the capture of Point 4875, in which he assaulted on the enemy position along a narrow ridge that led to a fierce fight and killed five enemy soldiers at point-blank range.

With utter disregard to his personal safety, leading from the front, Capt Batra pressed on the attack to achieve a near-impossible military task in the face of heavy enemy fire, and in keeping with the highest traditions of Indian Army, made the supreme sacrifice for which he was awarded with the highest gallantry award ‘Param Vir Chakra’.

The sacrifice of brave hearts will never be forgotten, who went beyond the call of duty and showed exemplary courage and unflinching determination and will always be etched in the heart and mind of all Indians.

As a token of remembrance, this placement of the Bust of Capt Vikram Batra, at his birth place will also serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for generations to come.