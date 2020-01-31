Sidharth Malhotra, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Shershaah has bagged another project which is a murder mystery. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Murad Khetani. The film will be an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil murder mystery, Thadam.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth will star in a double role in the film for the first time. He will be essaying both the roles including a businessman and a small-time thief and gambler who is always looking to make some quick money along with his crony. The entire team including Sidharth is currently prepping up for the film. The film had plenty of moments that attracted Sidharth towards the script in addition to the double role.

Thadam, which released in March last year, is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar. The film stars Arun Vijay in a double role along with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep in the lead roles. The murder of a young man named Akash creates confusion among a few cops when they find out that the one accused has a look-alike. The twists and turns with an unexpected climax really make the film interesting.

On the other hand at the film front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra which is slated to release on July 3, 2020.