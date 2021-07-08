To commemorate the martyrdom of legendary Captain Vikram Batra, who during the Kargil war with Pakistan in 1999 led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in Indian history, the Army Commander of the Northern Command Lt General YK Joshi on Wednesday paid homage to his fallen comrade from the sky.

On 7 July 1999, Captain Vikram Batra, a young and brave officer who had caught the fancy of the nation and become the icon of Indian Army spirit by his success signal during the capture of Point 5140; “Dil Maange More”, made the supreme sacrifice but not before capturing Point 4875 now christened as Batra Top.

To commemorate his “BalidanDiwas”; his then Commanding Officer and now GOC-in-C, Northern Command overflew “Batra Top” in a Sukhoi-30 MKI. This gesture epitomises the enduring relationship between a Commanding Officer and his officer. Lt General YK Joshi paid homage to his fallen comrade from the sky, an apt recognition of IAF’s contribution to the ground operations in Operation VIJAY.

Captain Batra continues to motivate the present generation of officers and would do so in perpetuity. It is most befitting that his gallant action is commemorated by his then Commanding Officer of 13 JAK RIF whose contribution to the war effort were recognised by the award of Vir Chakra for exceptional leadership in face of the adversary.