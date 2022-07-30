Kargil war fame Point 5140 christened Gun Hill

To commemorate the victory of Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in “Operation Vijay”, (Kargil war with Pakistan in 1999), Point 5140 at Dras, in the Kargil sector has been christened as “Gun Hill”, said a defence spokesman on Saturday.

Regiment of Artillery of Indian Army, with lethal and accurate firepower, was able to have a telling effect on the enemy troops and their defences including Point 5140, which was the key factor in early completion of operations.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery at Kargil War Memorial, Dras, along with Veteran Gunners who had participated in the operation. Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding of the Ladakh-based Fire & Fury Corps also laid a wreath on the solemn occasion.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans from all Artillery Regiments, which got the honour title “KARGIL” in Operation Vijay. Serving Officers of the Gunner fraternity were also present on the occasion.