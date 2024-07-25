Kargil War Bravehearts remembered at two-day event

The Indian Army on Thursday commenced the two–day concluding event of the “Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh” in Dras, Ladakh, marking the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This significant milestone honours the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil War celebrated over the past year with numerous events across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday lay a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and pay homage to the Bravehearts who displayed unparalleled bravery during “Operation Vijay”, a defence spokesman said.

Thursday’s events were attended by a large number of senior serving officers, Gallantry Award Winners, veterans, and the next of kin of those who attained Veergati during the Kargil War.

The key highlights of Thursday’s celebrations included the Battle Reminiscence at Lamochen View Point, Vijay Bhoj, and Shaurya Sandhya.

At Lamochen View Point in Dras, a special event was held to remember the Bravehearts of the Kargil War. The event commenced with a Microlight Aircraft Demonstration followed by an audio-visual narration of the battles, vividly recreating the scenes of each confrontation against the backdrop of the very mountains where these fierce battles were fought.

The narrations were followed by reminiscences from war heroes themselves, bringing to life the bravery, indomitable spirit, and everlasting zeal of our soldiers.

This event was attended by war heroes, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and relatives of the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives during the war. General VP Malik (Retired) was the chief guest on the occasion, accompanied by other legendary Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra Awardees.

The Gauravmayi Sanskriti function was held to honour the braves, their families, and other guests. The event showcased the cultural diversity of not only Ladakh but entire India. It was a reflection of the vibrant culture, national spirit, and patriotism of all Indians, providing a poignant reminder of the unity and resilience that define our nation.

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, was present at the event along with Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, the AWWA president. They interacted with the gallantry award winners, Bravehearts, and families of those who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War 25 years ago.

In homage to the supreme sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during Operation Vijay, lamps were lit at the Veer Bhoomi, in memory of the Bravehearts.

The Shaurya Sandhya event at the Kargil War Memorial is being attended by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff. The Army chief will also be present.