Wife of gangster Vikas Dubey, Richa Dubey, also comes under the scanner of Kanpur Police. Richa Dubey along with her son had fled the house after the heinous crime took place.

Richa Dubey is said to have fled the house in Bikru village with her son, minutes after the bloodbath early on Friday.

As per the sources of IANS, that the police have recovered her mobile phone during a search of the house and it has been found that the phone was connected to the CCTVs installed in Dubey’s house.

“Apparently Richa kept a watch on the house and the activities there even when she was not in Bikru village. She may have used the mobile to delete footage,” said a member of the police investigating team.

“Earlier, in 2017, when Vikas Dubey was arrested by the STF, she had released the footage on social media in an obvious attempt to save her husband, as she pre-empted the possibility of Vikas being killed in an encounter,” he added.

According to the reports, the police have already contacted all relatives of Richa but she is nowhere to be found.

A local resident, on condition of anonymity, said that Richa stayed mostly in Kanpur city but kept tabs on the activities in the house through her mobile phone.

“The servants and other workers were always wary of ‘Bhabhiji’ because she would check on them at regular intervals. If they lied to her on anything, she would pull them up. She supported her husband and his activities. She never interacted with women in the village,” he said.