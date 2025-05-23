Kannadigas upset with Tamannah being Mysore Sandal soap brand ambassador

Now, this language rigidness is going a bit too far with Kannada activists finding fault with the Mysore Sandal soap makers to appoint film actress Tamannah Bhatia as their brand ambassador.

An extremely popular actress down south for her powerful roles in Bahubali and countless other films, Tamannah was chosen for as the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) that makes the most popular and successful soap – Mysore Sandal, known for its fragrance, because of her digital reach, pan-India appeal, and affordable terms.

Tamannah’s latest picture was Odela 2 and next she will be seen in folk thriller Vvan – Force of the Forest, along with Siddarth Malhotra in lead roles.

The Mysore Sandal soap makers’ move to strengthen their marketing drive with Tamannah in the lead advertising role is now facing backlash from the Kannada language activists, who question why a non-Kannada actress was chosen to market an out-and-out Kannadiga product that was unique to the state.

Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure GoK, MB Patil defended the decision saying that it was taken after after considering various angles, including pan-India fame, popularity on social media, and followership among the youth group. Tamannaah has been contracted for Rs 6.2 crores for two years.

The Minister, MB Patil, took to his X handle and wrote, “KSDL’s goal is to increase its turnover to Rs. 5,000 crore by 2028. In this regard, significant changes are being brought about by following multi-dimensional strategies required for the all-round development of the organisation,” he said in a social media post.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has serious objections to Tamannah being the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal saying that the company — KSDL is a part of the glorious history of the Kannada people. It is inappropriate to make a non-Kannada speaking person its face, the Kannada organisation said.

Even social activist Marilingegowda Patil has complained to the Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah over this.

But the government insists that the move to make Tamannah the brand ambassador was a pure business decision and was not based on anyone’s regional identity.

The minister claimed that among those considered for this position were Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna, both hailing from Karnataka and another well known actress, Kiara Advani.