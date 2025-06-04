Sudha Reddy makes history as Miss World’s first global ambassador

Indian billionaire and philanthropist Sudha Reddy has taken on a role as the first-ever Global Ambassador for the Miss World Organization. The announcement was made at the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival, marking a global milestone not only for Reddy but also for India, and particularly for her home state of Telangana.

Sudha Reddy, who serves as Director at Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), is widely recognized for her commitment to social welfare, especially in the areas of women and child development. Her new role will see her lead “Beauty With A Purpose,” the charitable foundation of the Miss World platform, on a global scale. This initiative focuses on driving humanitarian efforts and supporting communities in need.

Speaking about her appointment, Reddy expressed a deep sense of commitment: “As the newly appointed Global Ambassador for ‘Beauty With A Purpose,’ I aim to use my platform and resources to spotlight the incredible work being done by changemakers worldwide. Together, we’ll support initiatives that uplift women, educate children, and build stronger communities.”

Julia Morley, Chairperson and Founder of the Miss World Organization, welcomed Reddy into the role with high praise: “Sudha Reddy’s deep-rooted passion for philanthropy and her visionary spirit align beautifully with the values of ‘Beauty With A Purpose’. We believe her leadership will not only broaden the impact of our mission but also inspire the next generation of global changemakers.”

This isn’t the first time Indian women have stood tall on the Miss World humanitarian stage. Just last year, Nita Ambani, founder of the Reliance Foundation, received the Miss World Humanitarian Award.

Adding a personal touch to the festivities, Reddy hosted a pre-finale gala at her opulent Hyderabad residence, Mon Amour Palais, for all 108 Miss World contestants. The celebration was a moment of cultural pride and global recognition, with images from the evening even lighting up Times Square in New York City.

Beyond her new international role, Sudha Reddy has long been a force in philanthropy through the Sudha Reddy Foundation. Her work spans education, women’s empowerment, and support for marginalized communities. At MEIL, she has championed corporate social responsibility programs that bring tangible benefits to local communities.