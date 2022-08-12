Follow Us:
Kanhaiya Lal murder case: NIA arrests 9th accused

IANS | August 12, 2022 2:13 pm

Photo: IANS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its ninth arrest in connection with the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, an official said on Friday.

Muslim Khan, alias Muslim Raza (41), a resident of Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan, was held for his active role in the conspiracy, the official said.

The case was initially registered on June 29 at Police Station Dhanmandi, Udaipur, Rajasthan. NIA has taken over the investigation and re-registered the case.

Further investigations in the case are on.

Notably, Kanhaiya Lal was murdered for allegedly supporting now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma whose controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad had created a nationwide stir in June.

