Kangana compares farmers protest to ‘Bangladesh anarchy’; BJP says not party stand

As Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on farmers’ protest garnered widespread condemnation, the BJP on Monday distanced itself from the statement and said the actor’s views do not reflect the stance of the saffron party.

A controversy erupted after the actor-politician compared the farmers’ protest to potential “Bangladesh-like anarchy” in India. She claimed outside forces were conspiring to destabilize the country, and credited the government’s leadership for preventing such efforts.

“Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India also like in the name of the farmers’ protest. Outside forces are planning to destroy us with the help of insiders. If it would not have been the foresight of our leadership, they would have succeeded,” she added.

The BJP, in a statement, said, “BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s statement on the farmers’ protest is not the party’s stand. The Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with the remark made by Ms. Kangana Ranaut. Neither Ms. Kangana Ranaut is permitted to speak on policy issues of the BJP, nor she is authorised to do so.”

The BJP has also directed the MP to refrain from making such statements in the future.

“The BJP has directed Ms. Kangana Ranaut to not issue such statements in the future. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed towards social harmony as per the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayaas,'” the statement read.

This is not the first time Ms. Ranaut’s remarks have stirred controversy. During the farmers protests, she had reportedly claimed that the women participating in the protests were “available for ₹100” to join the demonstrations, a comment that sparked massive public outrage.

She was reportedly slapped by a CRPF personnel at Chandigarh airport in June early this year. The CRPF jawan claimed that she was offended by Ranaut’s “₹100 remarks” as her own mother had participated in the farmers’ protest.