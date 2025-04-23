Shah meets survivors of Pahalgam attack, promises justice

A day after the brutal terror attack in the iconic Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir left 26 tourists dead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the survivors of the incident and assured them that justice would be served.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and assured them that the government would not rest until the attackers were brought to justice.

“I assure all these families and the entire nation that these terrorists who killed innocent people will not be spared at all. Every Indian feels the pain of losing their loved ones in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This sorrow cannot be expressed in words,” he said.

Shah wrote on social media, “With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared”.

Shah also flew to the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, the spot of the terror attack, and took stock of the terror attack.

In a solemn ceremony held at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Srinagar, Shah laid wreaths on the coffins of the deceased. The bodies were later flown to their respective home places.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also paid homage to the victims.

The Home Minister later interacted with families of the slain tourists and survivors of the attack.

Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening within hours of the terror attack and held a high level security review with top brass of the Army, central armed police forces, intelligence agencies and J&K Police. He was briefed about the situation by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has announced an ex-gratia relief package of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the attack. Further, Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 1 lakh to those with minor injuries.

The Chief Minister assured that all necessary arrangements have been made for the dignified transportation of the mortal remains to the victims’ native places. Additionally, the injured are being provided with the best possible medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was today observed across Jammu and Kashmir to protest against the brutal killing of tourists. Schools and colleges also remained shut and attendance in offices was thin.

The call for the shutdown was given by the ruling National Conference, PDP, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and various other political and social organisations.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti led a protest march and said “The attack that happened yesterday is not only an attack on innocent tourists, it is also an attack on Kashmiriyat”.