Kangana among 27 candidates file nominations on the last day

On the sixth and the last day of filing of nominations for the Lok Sabha (LS) and six Assembly Constituencies bye-elections, film actress Kangna Ranaut among 27 candidates filed their nomination papers.

A spokesperson of the State Election Department said here on Tuesday that a total 84 candidates have filed their nomination papers so far, including 51 Lok Sabha contestants and 33 for the bye-elections in ACs in Himachal Pradesh.

There are five female contestants in the fray for LS and three for six AC’s, he added.

Elections for the LS and bye-elections of the ACs are to be held simultaneously on June 1.

On the last day of submission of nominations, three candidates filed their papers from Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency (PC), seven from Mandi PC, six from Kangra PC and one from Shimla LS seat, stated a spokesperson.

Besides this, 10 filed their papers for ACs, he added.

For Mandi PC Kangna Ranaut (37) filed her nomination papers from BJP while Govind Singh Thakur (55) submitted his papers as a covering candidate.

Apart from this, Dinesh Kumar Bhati (56), Laik Ram Negi (60), Subhash Mohan Snehi (46), Rakhi Gupta (52), Sukh Ram (38) filed their papers as Independent candidates for Mandi PC.

For Hamirpur PC, Nand Lal (65), and Surendra Kumar (53), filed their nomination papers as Independent candidate for Hamirpur PC, while Sumit (32) filed his papers from Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party.

Ashish Butail (44) also filed his papers from INC as a covering candidate for Anand Sharma from Kangra PC.

Jeevan Kumar (34) from Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party, Bhuvnesh Kumar (49) rom Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party, Dev Raj (71), from Rashtriya Samaj Dal filed their papers, whereas Sanjay Sharma (56) and Sanjay Kumar Rana (54) submitted their papers as Independent Candidates for Kangra PC.

From Shimla PC Kundan Lal Kashyap (65) submitted his papers as Independent Candidate for Shimla PC and Vinod Sultanpuri of INC additionally filed another set of nomination papers.

Anil Kumar also filed his additional set of nomination papers from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Both had filed nominations earlier as well.

For Dharamshala AC bye-polls Sudhir Sharma (52) from BJP and Devinder Singh (51) submitted their papers as a candidate from Indian National Congress (INC).

Suresh Kumar (62), filed his nomination papers from INC as a covering candidate for Devinder Singh.

From Gagret, AC BJP candidate Chaitanya Sharma, (29), filed his nomination papers, while Amit Vashisht (46) and Ravinder Kumar (39) submitted their papers as Independent candidates.

Rajinder Singh Verma (56), Sher Singh (58) submitted their papers as Independent candidates from Sujanpur AC.

For Barsar AC Subhash Singh Dhatwalia (60) from INC and Vishal Kumar (38) Independent candidate filed their papers.

The spokesperson said that all the nomination papers will be taken up for scrutiny on May 15.