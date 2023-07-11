Kamal Nath meets Madhya Pradesh Governor on “suppression of tribals” in state

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Mangubhai C. Patel on Monday as part of the Congress delegation to inform him about the state of Dalits and alleged suppression of tribals in the state.

Following the meeting Nath said the Sidhi urination incident has tarnished the image of the state across the country. “We met the Governor and informed him about this incident (wherin a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on a tribal man in a video), which has tarnished the image of Madhya Pradesh across the country,” the senior Congress leader said.

Nath further alleged that Madhya Pradesh ranks number one in atrocities against adivasis and everday, a new case of intimidation, suppression, and torture against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes comes to light.

Earlier, last week, a video went viral on social media in which a man identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man. Following the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including imposing NSA against the accused.