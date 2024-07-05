Kallakurichi hooch Tragedy: HC questions rationale for Rs 10 lakh solatium to victims’ families

Questioning the rationale of the DMK government of MK Stalin for granting Rs 10 lakh solatium to the families of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which had claimed 65 lives, Madras High Court on Friday observed that it is far too high.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shafiq, hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Mohammed Ghose, asked how such a huge amount could be granted for those who had died of consuming spurious liquor.

The hooch tragedy struck Kallakurichi, 244 km south of Chennai, on June 19. The killer brew, mixed with methanol was supplied near the police station in the heart of the town and it had claimed a huge toll. Many are still under treatment.

Entrusting the investigation into the incident with the CB-CID police and ordering a Judicial inquiry, Chief Minister Stalin had announced a financial relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims. He also assured that the state would take care of the studies of children who have lost their parents in the tragedy. Arresting the kingpin and others behind the manufacture and sale of the illicit liquor, the CB-CID had found that up to 30 per cent methanol was mixed in the killer brew.

The high quantum of financial relief for the hooch victims had faced criticism and ridicule on social media following noted author Pa Raghavan’s stinging observation that even writers who get the coveted Sahitya Akademi award do not get such a cash reward. “Have those who have fallen victims to spurious liquor rendered greater service to society?” he had questioned. It has sparked an online debate with many, while being sympathetic to the victims’ families, have opposed the high quantum of relief.

Opposing the solatium of Rs 10 lakh as arbitrary and as a mask to cover up the government’s failure in curbing illicit liquor, the PIL petitioner submitted that even freedom fighters do not get this much. Why is there no uniform policy on compensation for victims of road accidents and natural calamities, he further asked. Even earlier, the Stalin government had granted Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of 23 hooch victims in Chengalpattu and Marakkanam.

The Bench, directing the government counsel to get instruction on whether the quantum of relief could be reduced, posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.