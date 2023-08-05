Kalka-Shimla NH-5 closed for fourth consecutive day

The Kalka-Shimla NH-5 remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, after which the toll plaza Sanwara was closed with immediate effect.

After the locals resented and media highlighted the issue of toll being charged despite four-lane being blocked and various complaints made to Solan district administration regarding the charging of toll at the Sanwara, the District Magistrate cum Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Solan Manmohan Sharma in a notification issued here today ordered that the toll plaza should be closed till the National Highway is restored in public interest.

The NH 5 had been damaged at multiple locations between Solan to Parwanoo due to recent heavy rainfall and completely blocked at Kotio in Tehsil Kasauli since 2 August.

Despite the closure of four-lanes at multiple places people were being forced to pay the toll charges and the general public had shown their resentment for the collection of toll which may lead to Law and Order situation, hence the district administration took cognizance of the matter.

The vehicular traffic has been diverted to other alternate routes and repair and restoration work on the National Highway is underway.