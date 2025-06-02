Kaleshwaram probe: Panel grants KCR’s request for more time to appear before it

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sought more time from the inquiry commission on Kaleshwaram, headed by retired justice PC Ghosh, to appear before it.

The BRS supremo was scheduled to appear before the inquiry commission on 5 June, but granting his request, the Commission has rescheduled it to 11 June.

Meanwhile, BRS leader T Harish Rao, speaking at the Telangana Formation Day programme at party headquarters, dismissed all the speculations about alliance or merger of the BRS with other parties, asserting that the party would contest alone and win 100 seats.

Meanwhile, K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was reportedly in a dilemma over appearing before the inquiry commission set up by the Congress government to probe the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme built during his tenure, sought more time from the commission. Now that the commission acceded to his request to reschedule it to 11 June, the former chief minister will now appear before it after the former irrigation minister Harish Rao and finance minister Etela Rajender’s interrogations on 6 and 9 June, respectively.

Incidentally, PCC chief Mahesh Goud had alleged that a few days ago, Etela Rajender, who is currently with the BJP, had met Harish Rao at a farmhouse in Shamirpet. Later, the two spoke to K Chandrasekhar Rao over the phone, suggesting that the three had aligned their answers to ensure that there would be no contradictory statements.

The former chief minister’s statement is crucial for finalizing a report since many of the witnesses had pointed at him, particularly for the changes that were made in the project, like the location of the three barrages.

In 2023, the piers of two of the three barrages developed cracks, following which the new government ordered a probe into the KLIS constructed during Rao’s tenure. Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, did not even venture out to join the Telangana Formation Day celebrations. While the party’s working president KT Rama Rao is in the US, KCR’s daughter, Kavitha, confined herself to Telangana Jagruthi’s programme, leaving senior leaders like T Harish Rao to attend the programme at the party headquarters.

At the programme organised to mark the Telangana Formation Day, T Harish Rao dismissed all talks of alliance with other parties. A few days ago, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the BRS MLC and daughter of K Chandrasekhar Rao had alleged that there were talks to merge the BJP with the BRS. “BRS will contest alone and win 100 seats. Under KCR’s leadership, we’ll return to power again,” declared T Harish Rao.

