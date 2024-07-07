K Armstrong murder: Mayawati pays last respect to Tamil Nadu BSP chief; demands CBI probe

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati and party’s National Coordinator Akash Anand on Sunday paid their last respects to Tamil Nadu BSP President K Armstrong in Chennai.

Armstrong was brutally hacked to death by a group of men near his residence in Perambur on 5 July.

Addressing reporters, Mayawati expressed her deep concern over the incident and said that the party has taken the issue seriously and that they will exert pressure on the state government to refer the case to CBI.

Advertisement

“Our party has taken this incident very seriously and we will not sit quietly. Our state unit will not sit quiet and will exert pressure on the state government to refer this case to the CBI,” she stated.

“I will pray to god to give his family and supporters strength to bear the loss… To ensure action against the accused, the party cadre should come forward but at the same time, stay within the limits of law and show that the weaker section does not take law into their hands,” the BSP chief said.

Reiterating the demand for a CBI investigation, Mayawati emphasised the importance of law and order in the state. “We urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI,” she said.

“I urge the state government and especially the CM that he should ensure law and order in the state, weaker sections in particular should feel safe. Had the government been serious, the accused would have been arrested, but now since that’s not the case, we urge the state government to refer the case to the CBI.”

The brutal killing of K Armstrong has sent shockwaves through the country with the party workers calling for swift justice.

Amid criticism, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that the assassination of the BSP state unit chief was shocking, and that he has ordered the police to pursue the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice.

“Bahujan Samaj Party State President Armstrong’s assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight. I would like to convey my deepest condolences and condolences to all of Armstrong’s party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police has said that K Armstrong was killed over personal enmity.

The police said, the gang had meticulously planned the operation with the assistance of a local auto driver, Thirumalai (45), who passed on information about the movements of the BSP leader.

The assailants and two of their accomplices surrendered before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Ngar, later in the night on Friday. They included one ‘Punnai’ Balu, a history sheeter and brother of notorious rowdy ‘Arcot’ Suresh, who was killed in a gang rivalry near the Marina sea front last year.

On the fateful evening, Armstrong with a few of his associates had visited his new house under construction in Sembiyam near Perambur. There was a biriyani joint nearby and two of the assailants in the guise of food delivery agents started a conversation with an unsuspecting Armstrong.

While Armstrong was attacked with machetes from behind, his associates, Veeramani (65) and Balaji (53) who tried to protect him were also assaulted and sustained injuries. The gang fled the scene immediately.

Armstrong was rushed to the Apollo Hospital on Greams Road in the city but doctors declared him dead on arrival.