Jyoti Malhotra visited Kerala, filmed Cochin Shipyard: Police

Jyoti Malhotra, the YouTuber who has been arrested for spying for Pakistan, is said to have visited Kerala three months ago and captured footages of high-security areas , including the strategically-crucial Cochin Shipyard

The special branch wing of the Kerala Police have reportedly found that Jyoti Malhotra visited Kerala three months ago and filmed tourist destinations, shopping malls, metro stations, water metro in Kochi and scenes of strategically crucial areas including the Cochin Shipyard.

Advertisement

Jyoti, who has over three lakh followers on YouTube, mainly shares her half-hour-long Kochi travel experience in her videos from Kerala. The Cochin Shipyard is shown after mentioning tourist attractions. Historical monuments in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry are also shown. The vlogs also showed scenes of her visits to Munnar, Kuthampully weaving village in Thrissur, and tourist destinations in Kannur and Kozhikode

Advertisement

She had made two videos about her Munnar and Athirappilly trips. Another vlog includes Eravikulam National Park, Thekkady, Alappuzha houseboat trip, Kovalam, Jadayuppara, Varkala and Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. There is also a video on her trip from Kannur to Thrissur.

The police arrested the Haryana native the other day after she was found to be in contact with Pakistani intelligence officials sharing information crucial to national security.