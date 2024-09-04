Justice will be done: Maliwal’s jibe at Mrs Kejriwal welcoming bail to Bibhav

Taking a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife on her post on social media platform X, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on Wednesday that the Almighty is looking at everyone, justice will certainly be done.

The post of Sunita Kejriwal was related to Delhi CM’s aide Bibhav Kumar and Vijay Nair.

Maliwal said whoever felt relief looking at such people, one cannot expect respect towards sisters and daughters from them.

Advertisement

She said, “Mrs. Kejriwal was at home when I was being beaten up, now she is feeling very relieved. Relieved because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in her house has been released on bail.”

“This is a clear message to everyone, beat up the women, after that we will first get trolling done, completely ruin the victim and hire an army of the country’s most expensive lawyers to save that man in the court! How can we expect respect for our sisters and daughters from those who find solace in seeing such people? God is watching everything, justice will be done,” she added.

In a post on X, Mrs Kejirwal had posted a photograph of Kumar and AAP’s Vijay Nair with a caption: “Sukoon bhara din”.

Kumar was arrested over allegedly assaulting Maliwal at Delhi CM’s official residence in the month of May, and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday, while he was released from Tihar jail on Tuesday.

Reportedly, a Delhi court has imposed conditions, according to which Kumar is asked to keep his cell phone switched on at all times, join the investigation whenever required, refrain from tampering with evidence, and avoid influencing any witnesses.