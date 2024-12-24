Justice Michael Zothankhuma leads Tribunal to determine ULFA’s ‘Unlawful’ status

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to examine whether the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) and its affiliates should continue to be classified as unlawful associations under Indian law.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Michael Zothankhuma of the Gauhati High Court, has been established under Section 5(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

The formation of this tribunal follows the MHA’s decision to extend ULFA’s ban for an additional five years.

The decision was justified on the grounds of ULFA’s persistent efforts to secede Assam from India, its connections with other insurgent groups, and its involvement in activities such as extortion, armed violence, and sabotage. The tribunal will assess the evidence presented to determine whether the ban should remain in force.

ULFA, founded in 1979, has been banned since 1990 under the UAPA due to its militant activities aimed at achieving Assamese independence.

Over the decades, the group has been linked to bombings, assassinations, extortion rackets, and possession of illegal arms.

Despite internal splits and reduced influence in recent years, ULFA continues to pose a significant security challenge in Assam.

The group’s violent activities include planting explosives in public places, targeting infrastructure, and engaging in armed confrontations with security forces.

ULFA’s network extends to collaborations with other insurgent groups in the region, including the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and Manipur-based organisations. The MHA has cited these links as part of its rationale for continuing the ban.

The UAPA, enacted in 1967, provides a legal mechanism to curb activities deemed a threat to India’s sovereignty and integrity. Under this act, organisations can be declared “unlawful” if they engage in activities that undermine the state’s authority or promote secession.

ULFA is one of 17 organisations currently designated as unlawful associations under the UAPA. Other groups on this list include the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the Popular Front of India (PFI), and the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC). These organisations have been accused of varying degrees of anti-national activities, including promoting extremism, communal discord, and violence.