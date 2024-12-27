Justice for sexual assault victim in TN: Whiplash protest by BJP state prez Annamalai

In a novel protest to seek justice for the sexual assault victim of the prestigious Anna University in Chennai and to highlight women’s security, BJP state president K Annamalai flogged himself in front of his residence in Coimbatore.

Disregarding the DMK ridiculing his mode of protest, the former IPS-turned politician flogged himself six times. As announced by him on Thursday, he carried out self flagellation on his bare body, sporting only a green coloured dhoti.

BJP workers who had gathered there in large numbers raised slogans in praise of Lord Murugan: “Vettri Vel… Veera Vel” (Victory for the Spear, Vel of Valour – spear is the weapon of Murugan. This was because Annamalai had said that he would undertake a 48-day fasting (skipping breakfast) and would complain to Murugan at his famed six abodes. Further, he also declared that he would not wear footwear till the DMK was ousted from power.

Annamalai had charged that the arrested accused, Gnanasekaran, in the sexual assault of the second year Mechanical Engineering student in the university campus, is a lower rung DMK functionary. He also produced before the media photographs of the accused, running a roadside biriyani shop, in the company of DMK ministers.

Dismissing Annamalai’s novel protest as a cheap drama, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi asked the saffron party leader to see the situation in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP ruled States where atrocities against women are a daily occurrence. “What about Manipur?” he further asked. “The pollachi sexual abuse scandal, that rocked the entire state, took place during the previous AIADMK government. But, the then government did nothing. Now, the accused has been arrested and remanded and the police had acted swiftly,” he added.

The senior DMK leader refuted allegations that the accused is a member of the DMK.

“It is factually wrong. He is neither a member nor a functionary,” he asserted.

Education Minister Govi Chezhian told the media that the state government and the university will extend cooperation to the National Commission for Women in its suo motu investigation into the matter. ” We have nothing to hide. The investigation is on and the government will ensure that the culprit gets a stringent punishment,” he added.